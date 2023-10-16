Ole Miss and Vanderbilt kickoff time and TV schedule announced

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the kickoff time for Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will be 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

A battle between the two “Harvards of the South” will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford with each program headed in vastly different directions. Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) is ranked in the top 25 with a signature win over LSU already on its resume while Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4 SEC) is on the brink of missing bowl eligibility.

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party grabbed the CBS slot, but otherwise it’s a bit of a ho-hum week of SEC football with Tennessee and Kentucky battling for second place in the east and some alsoran games on earlier in the day.

This also marks I think the fourth consecutive late kickoff for Ole Miss this season, which of course did not happen when I was a student. Now that I’m old and have a family and responsibilities, sure, of course put all the games after the sun is down. Great. Grand. Wonderful.

It’s also homecoming for the Rebels, so all the halftime festivities will be in full swing. I would expect a less than full stadium right now if ticket prices have any indication - the cheapest available tickets on SeatGeek are coming in at less than $20 a pop.