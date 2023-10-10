SEC announces Ole Miss-Auburn kickoff time

The Southeastern Conference announced its October 21 kickoff times for television broadcasts, and of course, Ole Miss will have to go on the road for a

late kickoff at Auburn.

This is not the news you as a Rebels fan want to see. There’s a ton of juice to this game, and we’re not talking about the lovable quasi-mascot of Ole Miss in Lane Kiffin’s dog. Former head coach Hugh Freeze who left the school amid a NCAA scandal has found new roots at Auburn and certainly has had this date circled on his calendar as a possible signature win.

Now the game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Auburn where there is literally nothing to do, so the stadium is almost always slammed damn full.

In the SEC’s defense, it is a pretty terrible slate of games to pick from, and the third Saturday in October between Bama and Tennessee is forever on CBS. Clearly, Ole Miss-Auburn is must see TV.

The Rebels and Tigers have been playing each other since 1928, but there was a long hiatus across several decades where there were no games. The teams have played each other every year since 1990, and Ole Miss has won only seven total contests in that stretch - three of those were on the road.

The last time Ole Miss traveled to Auburn it was a heartbreaking 31-20 loss as Matt Corral battled a bad ankle and former Tiger QB Bo Nix had a big day alongside the consistent running threat of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Bigsby is in the NFL now, but Hunter is back and the Mississippi native will surely be a big part of the offensive attack.

But look the game is a week and a half away, there’s plenty more previews coming soon. Cheers!