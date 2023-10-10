Ole Miss men’s basketball 2023: Schedule breakdown of the best games this season

The heat of the college football season always brings in the beginning of basketball season and for Ole Miss, there is a breath fresh air, invigorating the men’s program.

Chris Beard is a top 10 basketball coach in the country, and while he may not be destined for Oxford for the rest of his career, he is going to produce a winning program while he is here. Practices around the country have officially started, so it is time to take a look at who the Rebels will be facing this season.

First up was Square Jam! We are all familiar with this block party and what better way to kickoff an exciting weekend with an important football matchup than Square Jam in downtown Oxford.

One thing you’ll notice whether you are a close follower of the team or not is a LOT of new faces. Moussa Cisse, Jaylen Murray, Allen Flanigan, Robert Cowherd, and Cole McGrath all make some kind of appearance in the short video from Ole Miss basketball all of whom either transferred in or signed to be freshmen this season. There’s a lot to learn about this roster and its players but that’s for another post on another day closer to the season.

Speaking of the season, this schedule is peppered with teams expected to make the NCAA Tournament giving Ole Miss a chance to dust off its postseason history and get back to at least the damn NIT please.

Marquee Matchups

November 28: NC State in the ACC/SEC Challenge (Oxford, MS)

December 2: Memphis (Oxford, MS)

January 6: Tennessee* (Knoxville, TN)

January 10: Florida* (Oxford, MS)

January 17: LSU* (Baton Rouge, LA)

January 20: Auburn* (Auburn, AL)

January 24: Arkansas* (Oxford, MS)

February 3: Auburn* (Oxford, MS)

February 13: Kentucky* (Lexington, KY)

February 28: Alabama* (Oxford, MS)

(* denotes SEC game)

Ole Miss has an extremely favorable conference schedule in 2023-24. They only have to face Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU and Tennessee once each. Alabama and Arkansas are home games while the other three will be the toughest road test of the year.

The Rebels double dip Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M and South Carolina. Splitting with Auburn and Texas A&M would be wins for Ole Miss as both teams are extremely well coached.

The Best of the Rest

November 17: Sam Houston State in the Tad Pad!!

November 22: Temple (Philadelphia, PA)

December 10: UCF (Orlando, FL)

December 23: Southern Miss (Biloxi, MS)

January 30: Mississippi State (Oxford, MS)

The throwback night in the Tad Pad should be a fun night and a win. While Temple and UCF are not world beaters, those have potential to be tough road tests. Southern Miss on a neutral court for Christmas is a cool game on the schedule and the home game against little bro is on January 30.

Record Prediction: 22-9