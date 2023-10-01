 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rebels rise in latest top 25 after thrilling win over LSU

Another SEC West clash up ahead before a bye week

By One Man To Beat
/ new
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Associated Press top 25 was released Sunday, and voters rewarded Ole Miss for its come from behind win over LSU by moving the Rebels up to number 16 in the nation.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) beat the Tigers, 55-49, overcoming a 9-point deficit in the fourth quarter while racking up more than 700 yards of offense and facing a barrage of touchdown passes from Jayden Daniels.

SEC Ranked Teams

  • Georgia - No. 1
  • Alabama - No. 11
  • Ole Miss - No. 16
  • Kentucky - No. 20
  • Missouri - No. 21
  • Tennessee - No. 22
  • LSU - No. 23

While Alabama and Texas A&M sit at 2-0 in SEC atop the Western Division, the Rebels still have a November date with the Aggies to potentially stir up the standings. The attention right now though is on a Saturday night kickoff against Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) who will be looking to turn its season around with an upset in Oxford.

Ole Miss also rose in the national coaches poll from No. 20 to No. 15 putting the Rebels in the bubble conversation for New Years Six bowls.

But for now, just keep winning and hope for a little chaos. Cheers!

