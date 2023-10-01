Rebels rise in latest top 25 after thrilling win over LSU

The Associated Press top 25 was released Sunday, and voters rewarded Ole Miss for its come from behind win over LSU by moving the Rebels up to number 16 in the nation.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) beat the Tigers, 55-49, overcoming a 9-point deficit in the fourth quarter while racking up more than 700 yards of offense and facing a barrage of touchdown passes from Jayden Daniels.

POLL ALERT: Georgia's hold on No. 1 loosens, but top seven teams are unchanged; Kentucky, Louisville enter AP Top 25.



Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/KFIlOmrQED — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 1, 2023

SEC Ranked Teams

Georgia - No. 1

Alabama - No. 11

Ole Miss - No. 16

Kentucky - No. 20

Missouri - No. 21

Tennessee - No. 22

LSU - No. 23

While Alabama and Texas A&M sit at 2-0 in SEC atop the Western Division, the Rebels still have a November date with the Aggies to potentially stir up the standings. The attention right now though is on a Saturday night kickoff against Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) who will be looking to turn its season around with an upset in Oxford.

Ole Miss also rose in the national coaches poll from No. 20 to No. 15 putting the Rebels in the bubble conversation for New Years Six bowls.

But for now, just keep winning and hope for a little chaos. Cheers!