1-3-1 Report: Ole Miss women’s hoops blow out Texas A&M

Coach Yo has the Ole Miss Rebels off to its best SEC start since the 2006-2007 season after defeating the shorthanded Texas A&M Aggies 57-38.

The Aggies had seven players dressed out for this one and were simply overmatched. The game was only briefly in doubt when the Aggies rattled off a 13-2 run to end the first and start the second quarter. Texas A&M regularly holds its opponent below the season scoring average, but it was the Ole Miss defense that was especially stifling on Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss is now one of four SEC schools still undefeated in conference play: No. 7 LSU, Ole Miss, No. 1 South Carolina and Tennessee. The 2006-07 Ole Miss squad started SEC play 5-0 and found its way into the NCAA Tournament as a 7-seed before being eliminated by No. 1 Tennessee in the Elite 8.

If you forgot, the 1-3-1 Report will feature 1 Player of the Game, 3 Key Stats and 1 Important Observation.

1 Player of the Game

Angel Baker

Baker was flirting with a triple double in this contest, finishing with 6 points 6 rebounds and 8 assists. It’s not always the player who scores the most points, but the player who has the greater all around impact on the game. Anyone who keeps up with Ole Miss women’s basketball knows the importance of Angel Baker to this team, displayed by performances like this one.

3 Key Stats

6- Six different players scored at least six points in this one. Without Shakira Austin dominating the post, this team truly relies upon the whole group to pitch in offensively, displayed by the balanced scoring. Davis, Collins and Scott all led the way with 11 points apiece. Baker and Singleton had 6 while Myah Taylor had 7.

22- The Rebels had a net 22 extra possessions in the victory. They snagged 18 offensive rebounds and 14 steals while turning it over 13 times. The other three turnovers came from their fullcourt man pressure creating two 5 second calls and a 10 second call.

.500- Ole Miss now just has to play .500 ball the rest of the way to reach their same SEC record as last year, which was good enough to find their way into the NCAA Tournament. They will likely do better than that, but jumping out to this kind of start is a sign of great things down the road.

1 Important Observation

So 19% shooting from the perimeter is going to rear its ugly head against better teams. The Rebels jumped out early in this game before Texas A&M got into a 2-3 matchup zone. Teams are going to run the 2-3 against Ole Miss, daring them to beat them shooting. Can anyone other than Snudda Collins and Angel Baker find their touch from deep?