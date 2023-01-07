Losing streak continues as Ole Miss drops game in Starkville

A trip to Starkville against the struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs was not enough for Ole Miss to break its losing streak.

Both teams entered the game with three consecutive losses, but MSU (12-3, 1-2 SEC) was able to use an 8-0 run late in the second half to finish off the Rebels, 64-54.

Matthew Murrell had his best game in SEC play this season scoring 19 points, but the rest of the team struggled to find any offensive cohesion. Does this sound familiar? It should if you’ve been following this team.

Ole Miss (8-7, 0-3 SEC) was down 26-23 at halftime and battled to get a lead of its own in the second half at 38-31. It all unraveled from there as MSU scored the next eight points and just outpaced Ole Miss from there on out.

Between Daeshun Ruffin, TJ Caldwell and Myles Burns, the guard trio went a combined 4-24 from the floor and only 15 points. Each guard took eight shots and couldn’t find any kind of rhythm while MSU piled up a +8 rebounding margin and +6 turnover margin. Not going to win many games with these kinds of numbers.

And ultimately, it’s a road game in the SEC, and those are always difficult to win, all that narrative. But there are 15 more SEC contests with a third of those teams ranked in the top 25, so let’s count all those as losses - AT BEST, it would be a miraculous 10-8 SEC record at this point. It’s not going to happen, and it very well should be on the forefront of Keith Carter’s mind that the future of Ole Miss basketball can’t feel positive any more.