Filed under: Podcast Rebellion: How will Ole Miss rebuild its roster? Plenty of options on offense.... not so much on defense. By Juco All-American Jan 6, 2023, 10:00am EST Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Juco and Whiskey talk about: 1. Drinking too much 2. What is left in the portal? 3. Is Lane Kiffin doing ok?
