Lady Rebs easily cruise past Vanderbilt

The story in Oxford has quickly become how good this Ole Miss women’s basketball team could end up being by season’s end.

On Thursday, Ole Miss (14-2, 3-0 SEC) blasted Vanderbilt in a 74-53 win in the SJB Pavilion. It is the first 3-0 start to conference play for the program since 2006-2007.

This is a team who has already made some history by defeating Mississippi State in Starkville for the first time in 15 years as well. The Lady Rebels are sitting in the top 40 in the NET rankings, and with somewhat manageable road trips to Georgia and Texas A&M coming up next, there’s a likelihood Ole Miss could come back to Oxford 5-0 in conference play to face Alabama.

Angel Baker led all Ole Miss scorers with 22 points while Madison Scott chipped in 17 points and nine rebounds coming up just shy of another double-double.

The first quarter was the tightest of the four with the Lady Rebels up 17-16 at the first break. Ole Miss methodically built a 57-40 lead by the end of the third quarter to ruin any chances of a Vandy comeback. One of the biggest differences in these two teams came from rebounding with Ole Miss sporting a +15 advantage against the Commodores.

Next up for Ole Miss is a visit to College Station to tip off against Texas A&M on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.