Lady Rebels notch historic overtime win in Fayetteville with clutch free throws

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team overcame a double digit fourth quarter deficit to stun the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime, 76-73.

The Lady Rebels (18-4, 7-2 SEC) won for the first time in Fayetteville since 2011 with guard Marquesha Davis leading the team with 20 points. The game was not without its fair share of drama down the stretch.

Ole Miss was up 62-61 with less than a minute left before Arkansas re-took the lead and an Erynn Barnum free throw made it 64-62 with only seven seconds left in the fourth quarter. But a fast transition down the court from the Lady Rebels led to a game-tying basket with 0.4 seconds remaining in regulation, and Arkansas was unable to convert a three point heave on its in-bound play.

The two teams traded baskets for the first three minutes of overtime before the Lady Rebels gained a defensive rebound with less than one minute left and a foul on a three pointer on Snudda Collins gave the Rebels the ability to ice the game with 19 seconds left.

The road win puts Ole Miss fourth in the SEC behind conference undefeateds South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee. An enormous road trip to Knoxville is upcoming for Coach Yo’s squad on Thursday in what would be a potential resume booster for the NCAA Tournament.

But for tonight, the Lady Rebels went into a top 40 NET ranked arena on the road and came out with a gutsy win. With seven games left in the season, Ole Miss has put plenty of hay in the barn to advance into the postseason.