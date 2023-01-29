NFL Rebs: AFC/NFC Championship week edition

It’s the time of the year when the best of the best in the NFL face off in the most highly anticipated matchup of the season. The NFL playoffs have been nothing short of electric so far, and with only three games left in the season, The divisional round last week knocked out quite a few of our NFL Rebs, but luckily you’ll still be able to catch three of them in action today in their division championships.

Championship Sunday is here!



Who do you want to see in #SBLVII? pic.twitter.com/8e9G01nXxR — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023

If you have no dog in either of these fights today, cheer for your former Rebels as they shoot for the Super Bowl.

WHO DEY AND GO EAGLES!!

Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals:

Mike Hilton had an unbelievable game last week in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills, totaling eight tackles and a huge stuff to solidify the win for the Bengals. After the game, Hilton coined the term “Burrowhead” about the team heading to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs today. It has been a big discussion for both the Bengals and the Chiefs throughout this week. Starting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the past three matchups.

Catch Mike Hilton today at 5:30 p.m. C.T. on CBS.

Mike Hilton is a 185-pound terror pic.twitter.com/uZ2xLSDfFm — We Run the Sip (@OMRebelNation) January 25, 2023

AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles:

While it’s very easy to give Philly starting quarterback Jalen Hurts all the credit for the dramatic turn around of the Eagles season, the contribution from AJ Brown cannot be understated. He has had a monster year for the Eagles, and will need to channel all of that same energy into today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Last week, the Eagles completely obliterated the New York Giants in a 38-7 win. Today, the competition is going to look a little different. The 49ers have been on a hot streak, winning 12 straight games dating back to October.

Brown and the Eagles will be taking on the Niners at 2 p.m. C.T. today on Fox.

Little RPO action, #44 backs up a little and Hurts doesn’t hesitate, easy TD



AJ Brown should not be able to be a WR though this is unfair lol pic.twitter.com/VE5DaHQkQC — Aidan Doc (@AidanDoc_) January 25, 2023

Ben Brown, Cincinnati Bengals:

The offensive lineman is still on the injured reserve list, but has been able to have a pretty amazing experience in his rookie year.