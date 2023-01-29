How to watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas women’s hoops: Tipoff time, TV schedule and online streaming

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has her team closing in on 20 wins and Sunday’s road trip to Arkansas could be a season defining win to get to the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels (17-4, 6-2 SEC) have not won in Fayetteville since 2011, but this team has already reset a lot of records like that this season. Ole Miss swept Mississippi St. for the first time in almost 20 years this season along with starting 5-0 in SEC play for the first time in 15 seasons.

So let’s make some more history, why not? Arkansas (17-6, 4-4 SEC) is a solid squad ranked in the top 50 women’s NET rankings. The Lady Hogs (Hog-ettes? Idk) are on a three game losing streak though, so coach Mike Neighbors is likely banking on a home game correcting the skid.

Angel Baker has been the consistent leading scorer for most of the season for Ole Miss, but key contributions from Madison Scott and Snudda Collins are the recipe for success in games past. Marquesha Davis and Destiny Salary have had some strong games at times when the scoring trio aren’t clicking on all cylinders, though its inconsistent offensive playmaking that can’t be relied upon.

It also seems very important for Ole Miss to win the first quarter of games to go on to victory. In Thursday’s win over MSU, the Lady Rebels dominated the first period 20-8 before going on to a 78-63 victory.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast on SEC Network starting at 4 p.m. and can be streamed with the ESPN app or WatchESPN.

