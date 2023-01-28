How to watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma St. 2023: Tipoff time, TV schedule, online streaming and odds

Ole Miss will take a quick detour of its SEC schedule to participate in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against Oklahoma State.

The Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC) are on another losing streak in what has been a long January finally coming to a close with likely another loss. The Cowboys (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) certainly aren’t lighting it up themselves, however it boasts an 8-2 record at home with win over Iowa St., Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Both squads tallied a loss to Central Florida, but OSU sits just outside the top 50 in the NET rankings and still could possibly get into the NCAA Tournament with a few more impactful wins. The Rebels could absolutely spoil those plans with an upset today, but taking a look at the oddsmakers’ lines on this game, Ole Miss has some fairly long odds to win.

The last time these two programs tangled was in 2019 in the NIT Tip-Off in Brooklyn where a then very new head coach Kermit Davis led his lambs to slaughter in a 78-37 loss. Breein Tyree and Dude Collum led the Rebels with seven points apiece - dear gussie that’s bad.

This is two teams with its identity wrapped in defense, so I would expect some slower pace as usual and definitely a lower scoring game. The Rebels leading scorer, Matthew Murrell, is day to day with an injury, so if he is on the bench, much of the offense will sit on the shoulders of Daeshun Ruffin who himself is recovering from an ACL tear only 11 months ago.

Odds

Oklahoma St. -9.5

O/U: 128.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma St. -425; Ole Miss +325

How to Watch

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: WatchESPN