Lady Rebels get a season sweep of Mississippi State with huge win in Oxford

Ole Miss built a double digit lead by half time and didn’t look back as the Lady Rebels swept Mississippi State with a 78-63 win.

Early in the first quarter, it was evident Ole Miss (17-4, 6-2 SEC) had an advantage and went up double digits pretty quickly. The Lady Rebels dominated the first period with a 20-8 margin and then extended the lead to 41-27 at the half.

Mississippi State (15-6, 4-4 SEC) battled in the second half but could not make a dent in the Rebel lead with Ole Miss winning the second half 37-36. Four Rebels hit double digits led by Angel Baker who scored 17 points while Snudda Collins dropped 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting from three point range.

Ole Miss won its first game in Starkville since 2007 earlier this season, and with the win Thursday, the team swept MSU in the regular season for the first time since 2003-2004.

This season has had a lot of historic moments already, but the second half of SEC play is far more difficult for the Lady Rebels. Over the next eight games, Ole Miss will play six teams in the top 50 NET rankings including the top two teams in the nation in LSU and South Carolina who are both 20-0 on the season.

A two game road trip awaits Ole Miss starting with Arkansas on Sunday then a trip to Knoxville on Feb. 2. If the Lady Rebels can find a way to go 1-1 in the next week, it will go a long way to improving its seeding in the NCAA tournament.