 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Changing the Culture of Ole Miss Athletics The original Air Kiffin shirt is available here

Filed under:

Podcast Rebellion: Let’s talk about this coaching staff.... and the transfer portal!

Things improved, but how much?

By Juco All-American
/ new
Syndication: Montgomery Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Juco and Whiskey talk through:

1. A breakdown of the assistant coaches

2. Transfer portal targets

3. One high school target

Loading comments...