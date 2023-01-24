How to watch Ole Miss vs. Missouri 2023: TV schedule, online streaming and odds

There has always been the dog days of summer when the heat oppressively seems to slow time and the arrival of fall seems to face delay upon delay.

What is it for winter and basketball season? Whatever its called - that’s where Ole Miss fans are living right now.

The Rebels (9-10, 1-6 SEC) face off against Missouri (14-5, 3-4 SEC) Tuesday night at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. The pre-game will feature a Meet the Rebels event with the 2022 NCAA National Champion Ole Miss Rebels baseball team where the marketing specifies you “must buy a ticket to the game”, which is where the basketball program is right now. Pay a cover to see the baseball team and please stay to maybe have a beer and watch basketball.

For all the stumbles, Ole Miss is No. 104 in the latest NET rankings, good enough for 10th in the SEC. A home win against top 75 Mizzou would be good, but also it seems fans are fed up with Kermit Davis and piling up losses to enact change would be OK for some as well.

One historic nugget in this game is Myles Burns sitting at 399 career steals as a college basketball player. He would become only the sixth player to compile 400 career steals on his next takeaway, so the transfer should make that happen in this game.

If you’re looking to make a little money on this game, the odds are pretty much a toss-up, so you’re not going to get rich on this one. With a tight spread, you may as well bet the moneyline or the over/under.

Odds

Ole Miss -1.5

O/U: 144.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -125; Missouri +115

How to Watch

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN