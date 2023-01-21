How to watch Ole Miss at No. 25 Arkansas: TV schedule, online streaming and odds

Neither Arkansas or Ole Miss would have imagined being 1-5 and tied for last in the SEC in late January but that’s exactly where it sits.

The Rebels (9-9, 1-5 SEC) travel to Fayetteville to tip off with the Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5 SEC) Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Ole Miss broke a six game losing streak with a win at South Carolina in mid-week action while Arkansas lost a controversial game at Missouri.

The Hogs are on a four game skid now that includes losses to top 25 Alabama and Auburn but also more surprising losses at Vanderbilt and Missouri (who it beat in Fayetteville this season). Despite the losing streak, Arkansas is still a top 30 NET team due to a strong non-conference record and schedule.

Ole Miss’ win on the road at South Carolina certainly felt positive in a season marred by negativity. But the Gamecocks are likely the worst team in the SEC by a lot and the Rebels may be the next to worst. A win can cause a team to gel and play better, however, so it will be interesting to see how Ole Miss performs coming off its first win in a month.

It’s most likely a long shot for the Rebels to pull off this upset as Arkansas has posted a 9-1 record at home this season. Oddsmakers see the same thing most of us who have followed the season have seen - Ole Miss will have trouble scoring while its tempo and defense will slow Arkansas enough for the game to be a little interesting.

Odds

Arkansas -9.5

O/U: 138.5

Moneyline: Arkansas -455; Ole Miss +345

How to Watch

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

When: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: WatchESPN