 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Changing the Culture of Ole Miss Athletics The original Air Kiffin shirt is available here

Filed under:

Podcast Rebellion: Ole Miss adds Walker Howard. What’s next?

Adding a top 50 recruit who is also a quarterback is good imo.

By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday
/ new
NCAA Football: Southern at Louisiana State Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk through:

1. Walker Howard

2. Spencer Sanders

3. Victor Curne

4. Several options on defense

Loading comments...