Filed under: Podcast Rebellion: Ole Miss adds Walker Howard. What's next? Adding a top 50 recruit who is also a quarterback is good imo. By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday Jan 19, 2023, 9:04am EST Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk through: 1. Walker Howard 2. Spencer Sanders 3. Victor Curne 4. Several options on defense
