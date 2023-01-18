Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss bring in big time quarterback transfer from LSU

There is a lot to look forward to in the Ole Miss quarterback room, after former five-star and LSU transfer Walker Howard announced that he was committed to the Rebels on Wednesday morning.

Howard was widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in his class, as well as being ranked the No. 2 quarterback and No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 season by Rivals.

After the departure of Ole Miss backup quarterback Luke Altmyer to the transfer portal and Kinkead Dent to graduation this off season, there was a lot of worry about only having one quarterback on scholarship for the 2023 football season for the Rebels.

Head coach Lane Kiffin went above and beyond to quiet those fears by bringing in this massive transfer portal pickup. Howard will head to Oxford with four years of eligibility left.

Howard played in two games during his short tenure at LSU, most notably completing 2 of 4 passes for 7 yards in the fourth quarter win in the Citrus Bowl over Purdue.

In his senior season at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, LA, Howard boasted an impressive completion of 155-of-259 passes for 2,394 yards and 25 touchdowns. He led his high school team to back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020 as a starter.

Howard will join starting quarterback Jaxson Dart in Oxford as one of the most talented young group in the country. Ole Miss fans are Iikely to see another quarterback battle in this off-season.