Ole Miss Lands Transfer Portal Commitment From Washington OL Victor Curne.

Washington Huskies offensive tackle Victor Curne committed to Ole Miss on Tuesday, choosing the Rebels over an offer from Oklahoma. Listed at 6’4 and 320 lbs, Curne is the second offensive line commitment for Ole Miss offensive line coach John Garrison, following the commitment of UAB guard Quincy McGee over the weekend.

Committed to The Sip . Blessed pic.twitter.com/v1fNtgR92K — Vick Curne (@VickCurne) January 18, 2023

A class of 2018 signee, Curne will use his sixth year of eligibility at Ole Miss after taking a redshirt his true freshman year, and after the Huskies played just four games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He was a full-time starter at right tackle in 2020 and 2021, before being supplanted by Roger Rosengarten, one of the top offensive tackles in the 2020 class and a freshman All-American selection by multiple publications.

Speaking of accomplished freshman offensive tackles, Ole Miss had two of them in 2022 in Jayden Williams and Micah Pettus. Right guard Jeremy James was also the Rebels’ starting right tackle in 2021 before being moved around all year in 2022 by former OL coach Jake Thornton. It’s not clear whether Curne will compete with those guys for a starting role at tackle, whether he could move inside and compete for a starting spot at guard, or whether he’s being brought in as a rotational player. Lane Kiffin mentioned multiple times during the 2022 season that he wanted more game-ready offensive linemen to prevent fatigue late in games.

Regardless, John Garrison now has another seasoned veteran to help rebuild a Rebel offensive line that was great at opening holes for Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans, but struggled mightily to protect Jaxson Dart.