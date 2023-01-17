How to watch Ole Miss Men’s Basketball vs South Carolina: Tip off time, TV schedule and open thread

Ole Miss hits the road this evening to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a contest of two 8-9 teams.

The Rebels (8-9, 0-5 SEC) are on a league worst six game losing streak while the Gamecocks (8-9, 1-3) aren’t faring much better. Something will have to give for Ole Miss to stop the skid as they are 0-3 on the road and South Carolina is 6-2 at home.

Frank Martin-led teams are always going to compete and look no further than their road victory over Kentucky last week as proof. The Gamecocks are led by freshman forward Gregory Jackson II who is averaging a team best 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. Martin’s squad is balanced, having four players average in double figures scoring. Chico Carter Jr. averages 11 but is the most efficient scorer on the roster and the one to watch for.

Unlike South Carolina, Kermit Davis has one player averaging more than 10 points in Matthew Murrell at 15.1 points per game. Another trend in this game to look for, Coach Martin plays his five heavy hitters more than 25 minutes per game. The only Rebels that play that much are Murrell and Myles Burns. Playing 11 guys more than 10 minutes, means you don’t really have 11 guys, it means you have two and you are praying for more.

Vegas has Ole Miss has a 5.5 point favorite on the road tonight and -240 moneyline if you just want to throw your money away.

How to Watch

Where: Colonial Life Arena

When: 5:30 PM CST

TV: ESPN