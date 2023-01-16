UAB offensive lineman Quincy McGee commits to Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff hosted two visitors this weekend: LSU quarterback Walker Howard, and UAB offensive guard Quincy McGee. On Sunday, McGee announced his commitment to Ole Miss, giving the Rebels a veteran presence who will likely challenge for the starting spot vacated by NFL-bound guard Nick Broeker.

Former Ole Miss star wide receiver congratulated McGee on his commitment in a Tweet yesterday:

McGee, a Hattiesburg, Miss. native who played in 2019 and 2020 for Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, was a second-team all-Conference-USA selection this year for UAB. The 6’4 lineman reportedly trimmed down to 295 pounds for the 2022 season after playing most of his high school and college days at a much heavier weight; he’s listed at 345 lbs on his On3 profile and 320 on the UAB roster. McGee has one year of eligibility remaining, and should compete with the likes of Eli Acker, Cedric Melton, Preston Cushman, and Cedrick Nicely for a starting spot on the interior of the Ole Miss offensive line. The Rebels’ offensive front struggled terribly in pass protection all season; the addition of McGee gives new offensive line coach John Garrison another tool with which to reshape the front five.

Regarding the other visitor on the Ole Miss campus this weekend: there is a ton of positive momentum for Walker Howard to end up at Ole Miss. This one really came out of left field for me. For one, Howard is an LSU legacy; his dad passed for over 6,100 yards for the Tigers in the early 1990’s. Also, Ole Miss appeared to be pretty far down the road in the recruitment of both Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and Vanderbilt’s Mike Wright. Regardless, landing Howard would be an absolute coup if Lane Kiffin can pull it off. Unlike Sanders and Wright, Howard was a true freshman in 2022, and gives Ole Miss both a capable backup for 2023 and a QB of the future for 2024 and beyond.