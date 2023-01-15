How to watch Ole Miss women’s hoops vs. Alabama: Tip off time, TV schedule, online streaming and open thread

Ole Miss women’s basketball and head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin are staring down 10 straight wins as the Alabama Crimson Tide come to town.

The Rebels are one of the hottest teams in the country, capped off with beating Georgia on the road in Athens on Thursday, the first time since 2010. Angel Baker has continued to be electric on the floor for Ole Miss, with 20 points against the Bulldogs. Madison Scott was able to continue her double digit scoring for the eighth game in a row with 18 points.

You heard what Angel said…stay tuned pic.twitter.com/mSIIXCH286 — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) January 14, 2023

Alabama hoops is also coming off a big win against the Auburn Tigers this week, beating their in-state rival 88-57. The Crimson Tide completed dominated with Brittany Davis leading the way shooting 10-for-15 from the floor for 24 points.

Ole Miss will have their hands full for this matchup, but you will be able to catch all the action on SEC Network this Sunday at 4 p.m. C.T.

How to watch

Where: Sandy and John Black Pavilion

When: 4:00 pm CT

TV: SEC Network