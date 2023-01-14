Georgia comes from behind in final minutes to upend Ole Miss

Ole Miss played one of its most complete basketball games of the season, but it still was not enough to get a home win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Rebels (8-9, 0-5 SEC) had a solid defense effort and held Kario Oquendo to zero points in the first half, but the last two and a half minutes the guard took over and scored the final eight points for the Bulldogs in a 62-58 loss for Ole Miss.

Myles Burns committed a turnover with less than three minutes left to go with the Rebels up two points, then an Oquendo three pointer made it 57-56. Back to back missed floaters by freshman Rebel Amaree Abram gave Georgia the ball, and Oquendo came through again from deep to give the Bulldogs a 60-56 lead with 50 seconds to play.

Matthew Murrell made a lay up to cut the lead to two with 38 seconds left, but the Rebels could find no more points. Oquendo sank two free throws with only three seconds remaining to ice the game for Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC).

Murrell led Ole Miss in scoring with 13, and Abram chipped in 12 of his own. The Rebels were without Daeshun Ruffin and Malique Ewin due to injury and personal issues respectively.

The loss extended Ole Miss’ losing streak to six games, and the 0-5 start to the SEC is the worst since the 2019-2020 season under second year head coach Kermit Davis. Prior to that, the program had not endured an 0-5 start since 1999-2000. HISTORY!

Next up for the Rebels is a trip to South Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. CT.