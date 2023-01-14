How to watch Ole Miss basketball vs. Georgia 2023: Tipoff time, TV schedule, online streaming and open thread

Georgia head coach Mike White will return to his alma mater Saturday for a showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4 SEC) are on a five game losing streak and are looking for anything positive to happen at this point. Georgia (12-4, 2-1 SEC) lost its only SEC road game at Florida, White’s previous employer, 82-75. So maybe, ya know, the home court advantage might be enough for the Rebels to get off the schneid.

The Cup has posted ad nauseum about the future of this program, so we won’t go down that road again - it’s clear athletic director Keith Carter is going to let the season play out and then make his move. If there is some miracle second half of the season, he may still move on from Kermit Davis, which as he sits currently in his fifth season at a 72-69 overall record that would be probably a signal to the fans where the floor is for Rebel basketball.

Let’s get back to Coach White though as he will likely get a standing ovation upon his introduction today. A four year starter at Ole Miss, he helped the program to achieve three straight 20-win seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances. He then went on to be a staff member for Rod Barnes and Andy Kennedy from 2004-2011 when the program won two SEC West titles and had four NIT appearances. He’s got some deep ties to the university along with being a former teammate to current AD Carter.

Georgia brings a one-two punch of guard Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo who both average double digits with a team averaging about 71 points per game. Ole Miss’ defense and slower tempo should put a dent in that average, but guards Matthew Murrell and Tye Fagan will need to replicate its effort from the Auburn game where the Rebels scored 73 points in a loss for the Rebels to have a chance.

The oddsmakers have Ole Miss -5.5 for Saturday’s game with an O/U at 134.5. Please don’t bet large sums of money on Rebel basketball right now unless you have pet dolphins or some shit. There is no way to tell how this game will go - a win wouldn’t be shocking though definitely unexpected, but a loss at this point just doesn’t even move the needle any more.

How to watch

Where: SJB Pavilion

When: 12:00 pm CT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN