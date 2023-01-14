NFL Rebs to Watch in the Playoffs: Wild Card Round

It’s officially the most exciting time of the year in the NFL. With the college football season wrapping up this week, all eyes will be on the NFL to see which teams will make it into playoffs in a win or go home situation. There are plenty of former Rebels already locked in the playoffs after winning divisions, but even more who will be playing this weekend in the wild card round. With games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday this week, make sure to catch all of your former Rebs in action this weekend.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: The Buffalo Bills have had a rough couple of weeks, and will look to finish things out with a massive wild card win over the Miami Dolphins.

Laquon Treadwell, Seattle Seahawks: Treadwell bounced around quite a bit in the beginning of the season, but found a home at the Seahawks in the later part of the year. He has quietly made an impact at wide receiver, and will be facing the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: DK Metcalf has found his rhythm with new quarterback Geno Smith this year. With over 1,000 receiving yards so far this season, Metcalf will be crucial for the Seahawks against the Niners.

Deane Leonard, Los Angeles Chargers: Leonard has had a slow start to his rookie season, recording five tackles and a forced fumble on the year. The Chargers will head to Jacksonville Jaguars in a highly anticipated matchup between quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert.

Snoop Conner, Jacksonville Jaguars: Snoop Conner has been buried in the depth chart for his rookie season, but still has 42 yards on the year with one touchdown. With the Chargers heading to town, Conner could have a breakout game and be the secret weapon the Jags are looking for.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars: In a big offseason trade, Engram made the move from the New York Giants to the Jaguars and looks to have found his home. He has proved to be an incredible asset to Trevor Lawrence with 766 yards on the year. Like the entire Jaguars team this season, Engram has exceeded expectations.

Sam Williams, Dallas Cowboys: The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy were completely embarrassed after last week’s brutal 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. Sam Williams and the rest of the Cowboys defense will be facing Tom Brady in the wild card round, looking to redeem themselves and hopefully avoid the typical first-round knockout they’ve grown accustomed to.

Greg Little, Miami Dolphins: With Miami Dolphins starting quarterback out for this game, offensive tackle Greg Little will need to step up greatly against the Buffalo Bills defense in order to pull out a shocking win in Buffalo.