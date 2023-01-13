LSU QB Walker Howard Enters Transfer Portal, Set To Visit Ole Miss.

Earlier this week, reports emerged claiming LSU freshman quarterback Walker Howard intended to enter the transfer portal. Howard, listed at 6’1, 195 lbs, was the #45 overall player and the #6 quarterback in the 2022 high school class. When the news broke, there was some stirring among Ole Miss recruitniks that Lane Kiffin might make a move for Howard. At the time, I literally texted a buddy of mine saying I would “eat a shoe” if there was any reciprocated interest from Howard. And now… I may be looking up Nike recipes. Walker officially entered the portal today, and Ole Miss will receive a visit from the talented passer, according to On3 recruiting analyst Zach Berry and other sources. He may arrive in Oxford as soon as tonight.

Former LSU quarterback and On3 Consensus four-star Walker Howard officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday. And now he is expected to be in Oxford on Saturday. Can Lane Kiffin get his man?@OMSpiritOn3 has the latest intel herehttps://t.co/TDg2iJQR8e pic.twitter.com/NAoPW9GCZE — Zach* Berry (@Zach_Berry) January 13, 2023

When the Walker news dropped mid-week, TCU was mentioned as the de facto frontrunner for his services. HOWEVER, since then, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley stepped down and is reportedly headed to Clemson. The Hypnotoads are still believed to be in the running, along with Florida, though the Gators may be a less attractive option if they’re able to sort out the current drama unfolding with 2023 five-star QB Jaden Rashada.

Ole Miss currently has two scholarship quarterbacks on roster in Jaxson Dart and Kinkead Dent, though Dent graduates this May and does not appear likely to suit up for the Rebs in 2023. Lane Kiffin has hosted three other quarterbacks from the transfer portal: Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders, Vanderbilt’s Mike Wright, and Purdue’s Brady Allen. Allen withdrew his name from the portal shortly after visiting Oxford, but there have reportedly been varying degrees of positive momentum with both Sanders and Wright; many expected Sanders to have committed by now, but it seems as though there’s been some hold up.

We’ll keep you updated on what happens with Howard and any other weekend visitors as they unfold. Currently, the only other known visitor this weekend is UAB interior offensive lineman Quincy Mcgee, a Hattiesburg native, was second team all-CUSA selection this year.