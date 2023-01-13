Another one: Ole Miss women’s basketball wins in Athens for the first time since 2010

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has built a machine this basketball season.

Now, mind you, it’s not a perfect machine - it has its flaws like outside shooting and free throws. But the defensive machine has been damn near flawless in the last month and a half amid a nine game winning streak and 5-0 start to SEC play.

The Lady Rebels (16-2, 5-0 SEC) battled through a scrappy Georgia (13-6, 2-3 SEC) squad to a 66-58 win at Stegeman Coliseum. It was the second win at Georgia ever, and the first since 2010. More impressive, it pushed the women’s basketball record to 3-0 on the road in the SEC for the longest streak since 1992 - you know, the year Bill Clinton was elected the FIRST time.

Ho hum, Madison Scott dropped in double digit scoring for the eighth game in a row with 18 points along with seven rebounds. Not to be outdone Angel Baker scored 20 points to lead the team.

The Lady Rebels built a 12-point lead by the third quarter, and while the Lady Bulldogs made a strong push in the final 15 minutes of play, it was too little, too late.

Next up for Ole Miss is likely a much tougher test with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 15 at the SJB Pavilion. The Tide did not have a midweek game, so it will be well rested and looking to snap Ole Miss’ 10-0 record at home this season. The Lady Rebels and Lady Crimson Tide tip off at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.