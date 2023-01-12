Lady Rebels on a hot streak and on the road in Athens

Ole Miss women’s basketball will go for its ninth straight win and fifth straight SEC win Thursday night against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Rebels (15-2, 4-0 SEC) find themselves tied for first in the conference along with LSU, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and a tough Georgia (13-5, 2-2 SEC) team will be waiting for them on the road.

This Ole Miss team has been historic already this season, getting off to its best start in 15 years in conference play. More history could be made on Thursday as Georgia has not lost to Ole Miss in Stegeman Coliseum since 2010.

Both of these teams pride itself on strong defense with Ole Miss coming off a road trip to Texas A&M where it allowed only 38 points in a blowout win. This was the lowest point total ever allowed by an Ole Miss team facing a conference opponent (seems good!). The Lady Rebels are allowing only 51.5 points per game on the season. The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, are holding opponents to 57 points per game and allowing only 38.5% shooting from the floor.

From a postseason standpoint, Ole Miss is looking strong as the No. 30 team nationally in the NET rankings. Georgia could be on the outside looking in at No. 49 nationally and needs the home win against the higher ranked Rebels.

The biggest question for Ole Miss will be outside shooting and if its a hot or cold game. The Lady Rebels are shooting 29% from deep though there have been games that buck that trend. If the team can create space and have Georgia’s defense collapse, there may be some wide open looks for Snudda Collins and Angel Baker to capitalize on.

Thursday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.