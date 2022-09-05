Filed under: Podcast Rebellion: Real football to talk about! And so it begins By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday Sep 5, 2022, 9:14am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Podcast Rebellion: Real football to talk about! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images Juco and Whiskey Wednesday break down the Troy game and what we learned. They cover: 1. Position group evaluations 2. Player of the game 3. Coaching decisions 4. A 2 minute preview of Central Arkansas Loading comments...
