Podcast Rebellion: Real football to talk about!

And so it begins

By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday
Troy v Ole Miss Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Juco and Whiskey Wednesday break down the Troy game and what we learned. They cover:

1. Position group evaluations

2. Player of the game

3. Coaching decisions

4. A 2 minute preview of Central Arkansas

