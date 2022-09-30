Four Star Cornerback Braxton Myers Commits To Ole Miss

As previewed in yesterday’s Thursday Recruiting Hangover, Coppell, Texas cornerback Braxton Myers committed to Ole Miss, joining what is becoming an impressive 2023 signing class for Lane Kiffin.

Myers posted a commitment announcement on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

Myers, rated the #215 player and the #25 corner in the country by On3, is the eighth four-star high school recruit out of 11 in the Ole Miss class, joining linebacker/safety Suntarine Perkins, wide receiver Ayden Williams, offensive guard Brycen Sanders, edge rusher Neeo Avery, defensive lineman Jamarious Brown, quarterback Marcel Reed, and defensive back Ahmad Brown. JUCO offensive tackle Izavion Miller is also a four star, but I feel like JUCO recruits are rated a little differently, idk.

Having played a lot of high-level Texas high school football, Myers may have the experience and polish to step in and play immediately, likely providing depth in 2023 behind Davison Igbinosun and Markevious Brown. His Hudl highlights from last year show good field awareness, physicality, and the ability to find and deflect the ball. Cornerback highlights are a little tough to judge, but it’s clear that Myers is dominant even at the Texas 6A level.