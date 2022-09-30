Place your bets: Red Cup picks week 5 of SEC football including Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Last week it was a little bit of a shocking weekend in the SEC.

Top 25 teams Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss weren’t able to cover against lesser than opponents. Tennessee got the win with all the pressure of College Gameday heaped on a rivalry with Florida but couldn’t cover the points.

Meanwhile, it was an absolute barnburner, crazy, shitstorm between Arkansas and Texas A&M in Dallas, which while not a surprise ended in damn near calamity with a top of the field-goal post madness.

Also in the most important news, ya mans One Man To Beat went 6-2-2 or 60 percent hit rate in his picks to dominate just about everyone in the Tallysight universe. But that week is over and done - hero to zero time, let’s take a look at this picks for week five of SEC football.

Yeah, we’re not messing with these FCS blowout games in the picks - this is just spread SEC vs. SEC, greatest college football in the land. But congrats to Sakerlina on the W over Sakerlina St.

The Ole Miss-Kentucky game really seems like a coin flip with a 11 a.m. kickoff - teams can really come out of the tunnel sluggish even with home field advantage, and there’s still a lot of unknowns on both sidelines for this game. So for a 6-7 point spread, the staff is split with Gray ride or die with the Rebels - honestly if I had gotten in at -6.5 I might have done the same thing.

Myself and Justin Lewis are expecting Arkansas to play better than expected at home, which usually I like to roll with home underdogs as a general principle in betting. Bama has yet to show me it has a next level WR to open up its offense, and the Hogs are better than the 2-point loss to TAMU last weekend.

Speaking of the Aggies, I see them stumbling in Starkville and being exposed again for frauds from the last two wins. TAMU was REELING and damn near were down big to Arkansas only to get a couple bounces and breaks to change up the game, and I have the feeling State’s passing game is going to do some damage.

I’m pretty sure my set of picks is either going to be fire or trash as I rolled with Auburn to beat eight points at home vs. LSU. Again, a home dog against an LSU squad that is unusually not hyped and still finding its identity. I think Bryan Harsin is still going to be gone at the end of the season, LSU wins, but closer than expected.

And, no shocker, Georgia picked to win by a shitload, because Mizzou might be the worst team in the SEC this season despite some of its recruiting successes. WR Luther Burden may not even see the field and the Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back from an awkward game last weekend vs. Kent State.