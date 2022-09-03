Ole Miss vs. Troy 2022: Kickoff time, TV schedule and OPEN THREAD

My gosh almighty - it’s the first day of Ole Miss football season.

Finally.

Yes, the Rebels are coming off a historic 10-win season and a prolific, legendary and hard-nosed quarterback in Matt Corral who has headed to the NFL...

BUT - folks, Ole Miss seems to have reloaded. There’s a transfer QB from Southern Cal in Jaxson Dart who will take the first snaps of the season and expectations will be high. With him came Michael Trigg at tight end and he could be one of the biggest targets on the field this season immediately.

At running back, transfers Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV and high school standout Quinshon Judkins refill a room where most of the running game production departed for the NFL.

Lafayette County’s own, JJ Pegues, came back from the Plains of Auburn to solidify himself as a force in the middle of the defensive line.

Then there’s the returning talent in the defensive secondary like AJ Finley who was third in total tackles last season and that amazing pick six I’ll never forget against Texas A&M. Cedric Johnson. Nick Broeker. Jonathan Mingo. We could go on and on.

The point is - today’s game will give fans a look at the monumental job this coaching staff did in a short period of time to retool and rebuild this roster that was one of the best in the last 30 years of Ole Miss football. Ten wins and a Sugar Bowl appearance has to have fans primed for a let down this season, but it does seem like the inevitable “WAOM” 4-8 or 5-7 season after so much success in 2021 won’t come to fruition.

Could this program be entering an era where a “down year” means 7-5 or 8-4? It sure feels that way when you’re sitting at 0-0 with a fresh slate of games ahead of you.

Get your asses to Oxford. The first Bloody Mary of the day has been poured here, and Grove supplies are being packed for the journey to the best tailgate in the country. And if you are too far away or can’t make it - be there in spirit and in the spirits.

How to watch

Where: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

When: 3 pm CT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN