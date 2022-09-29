Whiskey Wednesday’s Recruiting Hangover: Real Games, Real Visits

As the Ole Miss football preseason has officially ended, the Rebels now face eight straight SEC games (with a BYE week mixed in there somewhere). Recruiting season also kicks into gear, as Ole Miss starts playing games that prospects actually want to attend. Why, just one such game is this weekend! We’ll get into this weekend’s visitors in just a moment, but first:

Braxton Myers is set to announce his commitment today. The Coppell, TX defensive back, ranked as the consensus #215 player in the country by On3, backed off of his commitment to Southern Cal back on September 7. But even prior to that, there was a lot of smoke that Myers was considering flipping his commitment to Ole Miss. We haven’t heard of any other schools making a push for Myers’ commitment in recent weeks, so it seems to be a really strong bet that the talented cornerback will pick the Rebs. We’ll update you when that officially happens, but… it’s happening.

Now, let’s talk Kentucky weekend visitors!