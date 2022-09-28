 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Changing the Culture of Ole Miss Athletics The original Air Kiffin shirt is available here

Filed under:

Podcast Rebellion: What will the Rebels see from Kentucky?

Stay a while, and listen.

By Juco All-American and Whiskey Wednesday
/ new
Northern Illinois v Kentucky Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Juco and Whiskey Wednesday talk about the usual, including but not limited to:

1. What they’re drinking

2. The Tulsa game

3. What to expect from Kentucky (hint: bad pass pro but also somehow good passing)

Loading comments...