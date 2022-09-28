Bowl projections for Ole Miss vary widely as SEC play approaches

When it comes to bowl projections, there’s two pretty simple groups of media members - those who have bought into a team’s success and those who have not.

For right now, potential bowl invites for Ole Miss according to the various college football media pretty widely even after a 4-0 start. Quite frankly, no one really knows who the Rebels are just yet or how they’ll finish though it does seem likely the team will find itself in a bowl game.

Here’s a list of where media members are putting Ole Miss in the postseason:

USA Today: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma St.

CBS Sports: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas St.

Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Texas Bowl vs. Iowa St.

College Football News: Texas Bowl vs. Texas

Athlon Sports: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas

USA Today, welcome to the resistance.

While the Liberty Bowl would not be a welcome sight for many Ole Miss fans, it is at least very close in proximity to a lot of alumni who could attend the game. But yeah, no one wants that in a bowl game - fans want a destination, a packed hotel lobby with a sea of red and blue clinking bourbon glasses, a high profile matchup with a Power 5 opponent.

Obviously a return trip to the Sugar Bowl against the Cowboys would bring back a lot of good times and memories for the fanbase. I think there’s a lot of dominoes that have to fall the right way for that to happen though including Ole Miss getting to 10 wins, Tennessee only getting to nine wins, and Kentucky falling to the Rebels this weekend but still manage a 10-win season.

There’s a ton of football left to be played, but we’re also a third of the way through the season with four wins already in the books. Every win from this point on gets fans to a better and warmer bowl game location.