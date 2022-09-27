It’s official - Ole Miss vs. Kentucky is sold out

Ole Miss football announced early Tuesday that Saturday’s top 15 tilt between the No. 14 Rebels and the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats is sold out.

This comes as no surprise as the tickets sold count for the first three home games of the season were around 60,000 or more though fans clearly did not fill the stadium in those numbers. Large swaths of metal bleachers could be seen during the two hottest temperature games of the year against Troy and Tulsa in the second half as fans retreated to the shade or the Grove to avoid the blazing Mississippi sun.

But hey, a sell out is something to dang celebrate.

Saturday's game vs. UK is !



ᴀʀʀɪᴠᴇ ᴇᴀʀʟʏ

sᴛᴀʏ ʟᴀᴛᴇ

ʙᴇ ʟᴏᴜᴅ❗️#LockTheVaught pic.twitter.com/IhpfXy8OtJ — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 27, 2022

On the secondary market, fans can search and find tickets starting at around $100 a seat in various parts of the stadium. This is also the first time Ole Miss will try a “stripe out” where each section is designated to wear red or blue in the stadium.

Next weekend will be special!



Visit https://t.co/KgmMjohgl7 to learn more about our first-ever STRIPE OUT! #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/lBbpYmAfog — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 25, 2022

I’m assuming most of the Kentucky fans will be relegated somewhere is section S if past games are any indication, which would potentially line up pretty good according to the graphic. There will likely be other electric blue UK fans scattered throughout the stadium as well, but there’s some hope the new stripe pattern will be a decent aesthetic for the televised game at 11 a.m.

Gates for this game will open at 9 a.m., so honestly it may just be the best thing to get to Oxford as early as you can, have a Bloody Mary/mimosa/tomato beer, and get inside the Vaught. Traffic is going to be ROUGH as 65,000+ fans with tickets will descend onto Oxford trying to get where they need to be in time for the early kickoff.

At least now there’s cold beverages for sale inside the stadium as a consolation.

For the students out there, this is your chance to pack the section and prove it really was the hot temperatures that drove y’all out of the stadium. It’s going to be maybe 76 degrees at start time, and it’s not supposed to get much more than 84 degrees on Saturday afternoon. Show up, show out, cheers!