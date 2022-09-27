NFL Rebs Week 3: Mississippi Wideouts putting on a show

It was another great week in the NFL for Ole Miss. AJ Brown and DK Metcalf led the way with a touchdown a piece, and another dominant performance by both of them.

On the other side of the ball, Mike Hilton continues to silence the haters and this week was no different. He had eight tackles on the day along with another pass defended. His former teammate at Ole Miss, Marquis Haynes, Sr., also brought it this week with a scoop and score for the first touchdown of the game.

Dawson Knox: The Buffalo Bills and Dawson Knox fell to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a thrilling upset. Knox had another quiet game with four receptions for 25 yards.

The Buffalo Bills and Dawson Knox fell to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a thrilling upset. Knox had another quiet game with four receptions for 25 yards. Matt Corral: Placed on injured reserve for the season at the Carolina Panthers

Placed on injured reserve for the season at the Carolina Panthers Myles Hartsfield: Three tackles for the Carolina Panthers in the win over the New Orleans Saints

Three tackles for the Carolina Panthers in the win over the New Orleans Saints Marquis Haynes, Sr.: Haynes had two tackles for the Panthers, but more importantly, had an impressive scoop and score to put the Panthers on the board.

Marquis Haynes picks up the loose ball and scores! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/3BzlwfVDnd — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 25, 2022

Jaylon Jones: The Chicago Bears rookie had two tackles in the win over the Houston Texans.

The Chicago Bears rookie had two tackles in the win over the Houston Texans. Ben Brown: Currently on injured reserve with the Cincinnati Bengals

Currently on injured reserve with the Cincinnati Bengals Mike Hilton: It was another dominant performance for Mike Hilton, and it was enough for the Cincinnati Bengals to be able to finally get their first win of the season. Hilton had eight tackles and one pass defended.

It was another dominant performance for Mike Hilton, and it was enough for the Cincinnati Bengals to be able to finally get their first win of the season. Hilton had eight tackles and one pass defended. Sam Williams: The Cowboys rookie showcased his talent as well as his immaturity on the field against the New York Giants on Monday night football. He had two tackles as well as a personal foul after hitting quarterback Daniel Jones when he was out of bounds. It was a questionable call and was very close, but luckily he got bailed out of that call after a few Giants players cleared the bench to try and get in his face.

The Cowboys rookie showcased his talent as well as his immaturity on the field against the New York Giants on Monday night football. He had two tackles as well as a personal foul after hitting quarterback Daniel Jones when he was out of bounds. It was a questionable call and was very close, but luckily he got bailed out of that call after a few Giants players cleared the bench to try and get in his face. DJ Jones: Playing for the Denver Broncos, DJ Jones suffered a concussion in the Sunday night win over the 49ers.

Playing for the Denver Broncos, DJ Jones suffered a concussion in the Sunday night win over the 49ers. Royce Newman: Returning for his second season, Royce Newman will continue to block for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

Returning for his second season, Royce Newman will continue to block for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Snoop Conner: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars but did not play for the third straight week.

Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars but did not play for the third straight week. Evan Engram: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sixth NFL season, Engram had 1 reception for nine yards in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sixth NFL season, Engram had 1 reception for nine yards in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Laquon Treadwell: Waived by the Jags, then traded to the New England Patriots but hasn’t seen the field yet this season.

Waived by the Jags, then traded to the New England Patriots but hasn’t seen the field yet this season. Deane Leonard: Has yet to record a tackle in his rookie season.

Has yet to record a tackle in his rookie season. Brandon Bolden: Coming off a hamstring issue, Bolden returned to the field for the Las Vegas Raiders this week, recording three rushing attempts for 17 yards. Bolden and the Raiders were unable to seal the comeback, after a failed two-point conversion against the Tennessee Titans.

Coming off a hamstring issue, Bolden returned to the field for the Las Vegas Raiders this week, recording three rushing attempts for 17 yards. Bolden and the Raiders were unable to seal the comeback, after a failed two-point conversion against the Tennessee Titans. Greg Little: Following the win over the Bills, Little was listed as questionable with a finger injury.

Following the win over the Bills, Little was listed as questionable with a finger injury. Elijah Moore: Moore continues to be open in games, but has been unable to get the receptions he needs to show just how dominant he can really be for the New York Jets. This week, in the loss to the Bengals, Moore had four receptions for 49 yards.

Moore continues to be open in games, but has been unable to get the receptions he needs to show just how dominant he can really be for the New York Jets. This week, in the loss to the Bengals, Moore had four receptions for 49 yards. AJ Brown: Philadelphia is good for AJ Brown and AJ Brown is good for Philadelphia. In week three, Brown had five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles walked away with an easy 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders.

AJ Brown just MOSSED Kendall Fuller pic.twitter.com/0zD5jErS2h — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) September 25, 2022

Mark Robinson: Has not recorded a stat so far this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Has not recorded a stat so far this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. DK Metcalf: Metcalf has been slowly getting back to his roots of just bodying other grown men. In week three, Metcalf had a touchdown with five receptions for 64 yards.

Some good news for the Seahawks is that DK Metcalf is going to be here for a while & he’s a stud. pic.twitter.com/yqFMTNKPYJ — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) September 26, 2022