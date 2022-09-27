Ole Miss Reacts: What do you think about the custom helmets vs. Kentucky?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ole Miss Rebels fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

On Monday, Ole Miss dropped the news about the new custom helmets partnering with Realtree for the upcoming top 15 game against Kentucky on Saturday.

There seems to be a number of thoughts from fans on the helmets including:

I don’t like them, never wear anything but the same thing (tradishuns)

I don’t like them, but if recruits/players do, that’s the most important

Eh, it looks like a Coors Light can or bad art project

I love them, and I’ve bought the hoodie and shirt already

So things at face value may seem split, and now we need to just cut through all the vague opinions and get to the core of this thing.

Personally, I’ve already got the hoodie shipping to my house, and I have thought about gifting some of the other merch to family members for Christmas. But I am likely in the minority on this.

What I can say is this is some bold and innovative thinking from an athletic department who seems to be embracing the Kiffin line about “creating a new box” instead of just thinking outside of it. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t but one thing for sure is it created a significant buzz and attention to the program.