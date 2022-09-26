Yes, it’s happening - Ole Miss will wear Realtree custom helmets vs. Kentucky

It’s been somewhat of a secret, but it’s also been hinted at enough times fans had to have known this was coming at some point - Realtree WAV3 custom helmets.

Ole Miss and Realtree have partnered to bring the one of a kind helmet to the Vaught as the No. 14 Rebels play No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ole Miss football Twitter made the announcement first thing Monday morning.

The founder of Realtree and CEO, Bill Jordan, played wide receiver at Ole Miss and has been a generous booster for the program for years. The Jordan name is prominently displayed on the indoor practice field turf.

Personally, I think this is a home run by athletic director Keith Carter to do something innovative, and I would imagine the players will be geeked about wearing something so unique and custom made for this program. It’s already a massive, top 15 win, but to put on top of that, this new look helmet will definitely be the talk of the SEC this week. There will definitely be some jealousy and haters, but just know anyone in the damn SEC wants a camo inspired helmet this close to deer season.