Ole Miss soccer tops Auburn to stay perfect in SEC play

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels are 3-0 in conference play for the first time in program history as it glided by Auburn 1-0 on Sunday.

Marykate McGuire scored the decisive goal in the 57th minute with assists from Riley Friesen and Aubrey Mister. Ole Miss (9-0-2, 3-0 SEC) battled through the road trip to the Plains as Auburn (4-3-4, 0-3 SEC) outshot the Rebels, 12-10, and had more shots on goal, 5-4. This was the first win at Auburn for Ole Miss since 2018.

Goalie Ashley Orkus continues to be a machine for the Rebels with her eighth shutout of the season, which makes her second all-time in that statistical category. Orkus logged five saves in the match Sunday.

This squad is incredibly talented clearly, but the stats just jump off the page as the Rebels have only allowed three goals all season and only one in SEC play. According to my extensive knowledge of soccer from playing FIFA, not allowing goals is very good in my opinion.

The schedule ratchets up big time as No. 18 Tennessee comes to Oxford on Friday, Sept. 30, with the game streaming on SEC Network+. Then the Rebels travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 6 Alabama on Oct. 6 - so a couple of highly ranked squads in the next 12 days to test the damn near perfect Ole Miss soccer season.

For now though, Ole Miss seems settled into its top 25 ranking, and it continues to roll in what is already a historic season.