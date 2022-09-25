Ole Miss climbs higher in latest AP poll as No. 7 Kentucky awaits

Two losses to top ten teams meant the rankings would shake up a bit, and Ole Miss benefitted from a win against Tulsa to advance to No. 14 nationally in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Rebels (4-0) are riding a 12-game home win streak for the first time in most fans’ lifetimes coming off a Sugar Bowl appearance after the 2021 season. Ole Miss has won eight of its last nine games, and a top 15 game against No. 7 Kentucky in Oxford might fit the bill as one of the biggest games of the week nationally.

POLL ALERT: Tennessee and North Carolina State move into top 10, No. 23 Florida State snaps four-year unranked drought.



See the AP Top 25 presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/hlwxQtRjLX — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 25, 2022

Here’s a quick list of where the SEC ranked:

Georgia - No. 1

Alabama - No. 2

Kentucky - No. 7

Tennessee - No. 8

Ole Miss - No. 14

Texas A&M - No. 17

Arkansas - No. 20

Florida - Others receiving votes

LSU - Others receiving votes

Oklahoma and Arkansas dropped 10 spots or more in the rankings making room for the Rebels to rise to No. 14. As of right now, Ole Miss is the second highest ranked team in the SEC Western Division after Alabama.

Clearly, Saturday’s game between Kentucky and Ole Miss will be a major factor in shaking out who will put themselves in a position to compete for a division title, New Year’s Six bowl or who will give themselves more work to do later in the season. Either way, one team is walking out 5-0 with a ton of momentum in October.