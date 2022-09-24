How to watch No. 16 Ole Miss vs. Tulsa: TV, streaming, kickoff time and OPEN THREAD

Ole Miss football is carrying an 11-game home win streak into today’s game against Tulsa - a program it has never defeated in three tries.

Yep, that’s right, the Rebels are 0-3 against the Golden Hurricane who have the nation’s current leading passer with over 1,200 yards in its first three games.

But the Rebels have only allowed 13 points with its 3-0 start to the season, which is second in the nation only to No. 1 Georgia. Ole Miss’ rushing attack leads the SEC and the two or three headed monster in the backfield of Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV are likely looking at Tulsa’s less than stellar run defense with eyes wide open for a potential big day on the ground.

Under center, fans will most likely see Jaxson Dart take the majority of the snaps again for Ole Miss though I’m not completely sold Luke Altmyer won’t continue to see some significant time or have some specific packages for him in the game. Things definitely seem to point to the job being Dart’s, however.

A win against Tulsa would make Ole Miss 4-0 for the first time since 2015 when the Rebels went 10-3 with a Sugar Bowl championship. No big deal, everything is going pretty great.

And it’s very easy to say this is a game Ole Miss should win, and certainly fans expect the Rebels to win today. The only real question is by how much and how it will all play out. We’re about to find out - ice down the beer, find your spot on the couch or if you’re heading to Oxford, prepare for four quarters of hootin’ and hollerin’ in the Vaught.

How to watch

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

When: 3 pm CT

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: WatchESPN