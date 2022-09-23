Place your bets: Red Cup picks week four of SEC football

There’s hot and then there’s the absolute burner Juco All American has been on this football betting season.

It’s a shame he doesn’t put wads of cash on his picks, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to share the same fate. JAA went 8-2 in week three to climb to nearly 75 percent on the season in SEC spread picks. Truly a king.

In the picks this week, everyone pretty much mirrored each other except for yaboi One Man To Beat who is trying to shock the world with a few picks. Give me Florida keeping it close on Rocky Top, because I just don’t think Big Orange is quite ready to have a double digit win with College Gameday and all the hype on this huge rivalry game.

And yeah, hell yeah, I picked Tulsa to cover +21 against the Rebels. I’m a terrible fan, and I also don’t give a damn. The Golden Hurricane are pass heavy on offense, and I can see this being a back door cover with a fourth quarter touchdown to make this game look a little closer than it actually was - like 35-17 or some nonsense.

I also bucked the trend picking the Kent St. Golden Flashes to stay closer than 45 points against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. I have very little doubt Georgia’s defense will keep KSU under 10 points for the game, but I’m just not sure what this offense will do or not do on any given week.

There’s a few unanimous picks you can put your house note on, but I, for one, would keep a close eye on the Vanderbilt-Alabama game. So far, it looks like Vandy has a mobile quarterback which we know kind of gives Bama defenses fits historically. If the ‘Dores can chew up some clock and just show up on defense, this game could easily stay within five touchdowns.

OK, so what’s your lock of the week? Comment below, crack open a cold one and if you had a bad week at the sportsbook, avoid your calls. Cheers!