Kickoff time, TV schedule announced for Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff times and TV schedule for week five of the 2022 season on Monday.

Ole Miss will host Kentucky on October 1 in the worst possible kickoff time for a homecoming game. The Rebs will take on the Wildcats at 11 a.m. C.T. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

While this announcement was made on Monday, it has taken a few days for us at Red Cup to get over the overwhelming disappointment of a 11 a.m kickoff. This will be the fourth home game for Ole Miss, with only one of those being a night game. Now, I understand that not a ton of people across the country are tuning into Ole Miss against Central Arkansas. But this isn’t just another non-conference game, it is a top-15 SEC matchup at the very least, with the chance of it being two top-10 teams. It is also homecoming, but that is a whole other topic.

Obviously this isn’t ideal, especially with LSU vs. Auburn given the primetime slot, but it is what it is. Head coach Lane Kiffin has made it very apparent that he is expecting a lot from the home crowd, and this game will be no different. Kentucky is a very good football team, and the Rebs will need to use this home field advantage in order to come out on top.