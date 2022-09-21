Scanning the SEC: Week 3 brought less surprises

Week 2 in the SEC saw some mayhem.

Texas A&M watched their money being flushed down the toilet as they lost at home to App State. Alabama and Tennessee sent their fans into cardiac arrest while Kentucky took a huge victory in The Swamp.

College football is in full swing now as the matchups become tougher and more important. So let’s scan the SEC after week 3.

Did The Job

The Volunteers destroyed the Akron Zips 63-6 in a tune up for their College Gameday visit against Florida this upcoming weekend. Alabama covered a -49.5 point spread, taking out their frustration on poor Louisiana Monroe, 63-7. I can’t imagine the week they had at practice, but they seemed to have it a little more together last week. Kentucky cruised by Youngstown St. 31-0, improving to 3-0 and maintaining their top 10 ranking.

“Ruh Roh, Raggy”

Woooooooooo pig pooey. First of all, thanks for not even coming close to covering -22. Second of all, the Razorbacks must have been looking ahead to A&M this week because being down 17-0 to Missouri St is no beuno.

Florida continued to look the part of a pretender, trailing in the fourth quarter to USF at home. Again, could they have been looking ahead to their trip to Knoxville? Either way, Napier may be in for a long first season in Gainesville.

“They Are Who We Thought They Were”

Boy, oh boy. Brian Harsin looks like the prime candidate for the Nebraska job next season. Auburn just isn’t good. They legit could have a 1 win SEC season, with their only win against Missouri. This was an easy game to bet. Penn State didn’t even have to be awesome, just serviceable.

“Year 3 of the Mike Leach offense is when it takes off” blah blah blah. Again, this team is meh. They lost to a meh, LSU team. Sure it was close for awhile in Death Valley. But when you run the same play over and over and don’t have the defense to hang, well tough reality checks lie ahead in Starkville. They’d be better off watching their mayor ball out for the Philadelphia Eagles.

I tried so hard to believe in Spencer Rattler, Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks. I thought they could surely cover +24.5. Burned. Georgia is awesome and USC doesn’t have the athletes to compete with them. While they could upset someone like Florida this year, USC will again be scrounging for 6 wins and a bowl berth. Speaking of Georgia, they very much look like the best team in the country, so there’s that.

More Meh

LSU and Texas A&M had nice victories, but what is Miami really? Both teams were at home playing middle of the road teams and looked rather unimpressive doing so. Neither have a quarterback worth writing home about and have coaches that are stuck in the 90’s. Cute stuff from teams competing for 4th in the SEC West.

LFG

ALL ABOARD THE VANDY HYPE TRAIN. The Vanderbilt Commodores are 3-1. I repeat, the Vanderbilt Commodores are 3-1. The ‘Dores won by 10 as road dogs this weekend against Northern Illinois. Thanks for the free money DraftKings. Sadly, unless they upset a currently ranked team, Vandy is likely headed for a season where 5 wins is best case. But still, LFG Vandy for taking care of business so far.