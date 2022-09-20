NFL Rebs Week 2: It was a quiet week in the NFL

It was a quiet week in the NFL for these former Rebs, without any clear standouts. There was plenty of action throughout the league, but usually when there is an off-week, it means that the next week will be an explosion.

Dawson Knox: The Bills absolutely bodied the Tennessee Titans last night in MNF, scoring 41 points. While Dawson Knox did not have any touchdowns, he did have four receptions for 41 yards.

The Bills absolutely bodied the Tennessee Titans last night in MNF, scoring 41 points. While Dawson Knox did not have any touchdowns, he did have four receptions for 41 yards. Matt Corral: Placed on injured reserve for the season at the Carolina Panthers

Placed on injured reserve for the season at the Carolina Panthers Myles Hartsfield: Coming into his third season at the Carolina Panthers, had two tackles in the loss to the Giants.

Coming into his third season at the Carolina Panthers, had two tackles in the loss to the Giants. Marquis Haynes, Sr.: Four tackles for the Carolina Panthers.

Four tackles for the Carolina Panthers. Jaylon Jones: Did not record a tackle in the loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Did not record a tackle in the loss to the Green Bay Packers. Ben Brown: Currently on injured reserve with the Cincinnati Bengals

Currently on injured reserve with the Cincinnati Bengals Mike Hilton: Hilton was phenomenal against the Dallas Cowboys this week, and despite the loss, had four tackles and one pass defended.

Hilton was phenomenal against the Dallas Cowboys this week, and despite the loss, had four tackles and one pass defended. Sam Williams: It hasn’t taken long for people to get on board with just how good Sam Williams is. Even though he only had one tackle, he came up huge for the Cowboys and was explosive off the line for every play he was in.

#Cowboys Sam Williams One Big Play For -2 Yards vs #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Gh9cIj9Qs6 — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) September 20, 2022

DJ Jones: Playing for the Denver Broncos, DJ Jones had three tackles in the week two win over the Texans.

Playing for the Denver Broncos, DJ Jones had three tackles in the week two win over the Texans. Royce Newman: Returning for his second season, Royce Newman will continue to block for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

Returning for his second season, Royce Newman will continue to block for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Snoop Conner: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars but did not play for the second straight week.

Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars but did not play for the second straight week. Evan Engram: Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sixth NFL season, Engram had seven receptions averaging 6.6 yards a reception.

Playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his sixth NFL season, Engram had seven receptions averaging 6.6 yards a reception. Laquon Treadwell: Waived by the Jags, then traded to the New England Patriots but hasn’t seen the field this far.

Waived by the Jags, then traded to the New England Patriots but hasn’t seen the field this far. Deane Leonard: In his week one debut, Leonard didn’t see any action in week two.

In his week one debut, Leonard didn’t see any action in week two. Brandon Bolden: Suffered a hamstring loss in week one, and is still listed as questionable.

Suffered a hamstring loss in week one, and is still listed as questionable. Greg Little: Beat the Ravens in week two

Beat the Ravens in week two Elijah Moore: Moore had three receptions for 41 yards, in the shocking win against the Browns.

Moore had three receptions for 41 yards, in the shocking win against the Browns. AJ Brown: After a dominant performance in week one, Brown slowed down a little with five receptions for 69 yards.

After a dominant performance in week one, Brown slowed down a little with five receptions for 69 yards. Mark Robinson: Did not play in week two for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Did not play in week two for the Pittsburgh Steelers. DK Metcalf: Metcalf still doesn’t have a touchdown, but averaged 8.8 yards on four receptions in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. This was stupid though.

Oh my goodness, DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/jQTBCR1rH0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 18, 2022