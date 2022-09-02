Place your bets: Red Cup picks week one of SEC football

Last season, Red Cup had a two of the best prognosticators in the entire dadgum country on its staff - and they’re back again to prove it wasn’t a fluke.

Gray Hardison came in at No. 16 nationally overall in the Tallysight rankings with a correct game picking percentage of 63 percent in combined moneyline and spread picks in SEC games last year.

Ruby Draayer ranked No. 12 nationally in the Tallysight collective of hundreds of journalists and betting specialists in picking against the spread. She managed to pick 59 percent of the winners for the entire SEC season, which to be honest is pretty damn good.

Myself and Juco All American are back as well with a lot to prove with both of us dragging ass at about 55 percent correct last season. The staff is changing things up a bit this year by only picking against the spread because that’s how you make the bread.

So let’s get to the first week.

Now it’s my fault for not having this up yesterday prior to Tennessee game, but you can see clearly Gray is out to an 0-1 start for the week, congrats on that dumbass pick. It doesn’t stop there as Gray has hedged quite a bit on the underdogs covering the larger spreads on the week.

Except for Ole Miss - that’s where yaboi One Man To Beat decided to be the only one to pick Troy to cover the +21.5, because I’m a bad Rebel. Honestly, there’s a lot of questions on offense I need answered first before I can assume a four score win even in Oxford against a Sun Belt team.

Also surprising is the anonymous support for LSU in the Caesars Superdome against Florida State. Granted, we’re talking -3.5 spread for the Tigers, but there’s a lot left to be discovered about how Brian Kelly will lead LSU this season. In my opinion, the guy has won big just about everywhere he has been, and I doubt it will stop in Baton Rouge.

So what is your lock for the week? Where did the staff go wrong with its picks? Comment below or tweet @redcuprebellion. Cheers!