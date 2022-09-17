How to watch No. 20 Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech: TV schedule, kickoff time and OPEN THREAD

The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels are 17-point favorites heading into what is a less than hostile environment this afternoon at Georgia Tech.

Yellow Jackets fans seem to have just about had enough of the Geoff Collins era on the Flats, and even though the Rebels are top 25 and from the SEC, this Georgia Tech team has not logged enough upsets in the last three years to bolster much confidence.

Rebels fans, meanwhile, should learn a lot about its team today. If Ole Miss covers a near three touchdown spread, it will be 3-0 and hurtling toward a coveted bowl spot with winnable games left on the schedule. While even a struggling win does that, games against teams like Auburn and LSU will look less of a possibility for the future.

Ole Miss has some things to figure out, namely if Jaxson Dart is the solid QB1 for this season, or if the position is still left up in the air. Also, can the Landshark defense show up against a Power 5 opponent on the road and deliver like it did in week one and two? And with tougher competition, does Ole Miss rely on its more consistent run game to power through the game or begin to open up the playbook and air things out?

A lot left to be decided, a lot of season left to be played, but I think every Ole Miss fan in the Atlanta metro area will likely be in the stadium for kickoff making for a good showing on the road. This is still a game Ole Miss is supposed to win, and the coaching staff’s mentality from Lane Kiffin’s arrival in Oxford has always been a business-like approach. A win today may not be pretty, but I’ll be damned if Kiffin will let a road win opportunity slip away.

How to watch

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

When: 2:30 pm CT

TV: ABC

Online streaming: WatchESPN