Whiskey Wednesday’s Thursday recruiting hangover: Rebels closing in on 2024 QB?

As we head into the Rebels’ first away game of the year, there aren’t going to be any visitors, official or otherwise, to look forward to. However, the visitor list last weekend was a bit bigger than we expected, so let’s take a look back!

We talked about Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, who has visited Oxford several times in recent months; his visit apparently went well, as 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction that White will end up at Ole Miss. Wiltfong gets a lot more picks right than wrong, so his “crystal ball” pick is a great indicator of where White is leaning.

Currently ranked as the #197 player in the country for 2024, to my eyes, White looks even better than his ranking suggests. Here’s a recent full-game highlight, and here’s his entire Sophomore season highlight tape. Cliff Notes: dude is tall, runs hard, ball gets to its target in a hurry.

In addition to White, fellow 2024 recruits Charleston Collins and Braylen Russell made the trip, as did 2023 offensive line commit Brycen Sanders.

Collins and Russell are the #2 and #3 prospects in the state of Arkansas behind Walker White. Collins is a 6’4, 257lb defensive lineman from Pine Bluff, whose On3 “RPM” prediction currently favors the Rebels at 43.4%. Russell is a 6’1, 225 running back from the Hot Springs area, who is currently committed to Arkansas.

Last week, we also discussed Coppell, Texas defensive back Braxton Myers and his decommitment from Southern Cal. Well, Myers can hurry on up and commit to Ole Miss now, because fellow DB prospect Marvin Burks jr., who I said two weeks ago had a “92.7% likelihood of committing to the Rebs, according to the recruiting site’s RPM metric,” now looks Mizzou-bound. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong cast his “crystal ball” (dear 247Sports, who came up with “crystal ball?” I hate it.) pick for Burks to commit to frequent-swirlie-recipient Eli Drinkwitz and his still-free-falling Tigers program.

That’s all for this week; look for some more news on recruits and visits to emerge as the Rebs take on Tulsa next Saturday.