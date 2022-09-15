Here’s the Red Cup week three watch guide for college football

The first few weeks of the season are always exciting. The preseason rankings start to look brainless, while the longshot teams rise up to beat top-10 teams. (I’m looking at you Appalachian State.)

Now that we have a little bit better of an idea of the teams across the league and country, the week three slated games have started to get a little more interesting. Ole Miss’ first road trip of the season is among them. Here are the five best games to watch this weekend:

#1 Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m C.T.

This game is a little bit tricky. Georgia is freaky good, better than most people imagined, but South Carolina is on the come up in the SEC East. I don’t think I am prepared to say that GameCocks are going to win this one at home, but crazier things have happened in Williams-Brice Stadium.

#12 BYU at #25 Oregon, 2:30 p.m C.T.

Well, well, well the BYU Cougs are heading to Eugene to take on the Ducks. Oregon started off the season with a disastrous 49-3 loss to the reigning National Champs. Then they steam rolled through last week, and will face another top-25 matchup on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if Bo Nix and Dan Lanning have figured things out, or if they will drop out the rankings after this one is over.

#20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m C.T

The Rebels are heading to Atlanta for their first away game of the season, and if we’re being honest, their first true test of the season. All signs are pointing to Jaxson Dart being the official QB1 against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

#22 Penn State at Auburn, 2:30 p.m C.T

Does Auburn Jesus apply to Bryan Harsin, or will Penn State roll through them... again?

#13 Miami at #24 Texas A&M, 8 p.m. C.T.

This game is either going to be very good, or very boring. The Aggies are coming off an embarrassing loss to App State, and will need to figure out a way to get back on track. We have no idea what Miami has up their sleeves this year, but personally, I’m hoping for another disaster by way of Jimbo Fisher.